US says it plans extra tariffs of 10% or more for most trading partners after forced labor probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Trade Representative has announced the Trump administration is proposing tariffs of 10% or more for…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Trade Representative has announced the Trump administration is proposing tariffs of 10% or more for dozens of major trading partners following a probe into alleged forced labor.

The report released early Wednesday by the USTR said Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and the United Kingdom would face 10% tariffs for allegedly failing to enforce a forced labor import ban. A 12.5% additional tariff would be imposed on China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil and Switzerland.

The new tariffs would not take effect immediately. They are subject to public comment and review.

The investigation into alleged failure to prevent imports of goods allegedly made by forced labor was conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The strategy would enable U.S. President Donald Trump to skirt limits on his tariffs imposed by the Supreme Court.

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