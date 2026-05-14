Mexico City braces for World Cup, eager to showcase food and culture amid crowds and congestion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City, the most populous city in North America, is a vibrant, bustling metropolis that blends…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City, the most populous city in North America, is a vibrant, bustling metropolis that blends rich history with modern culture. Whether you are marveling at ancient ruins or enjoying contemporary art, there is a palpable energy in the air and it will be present during the World Cup this summer.

With a metropolitan area of some 23.1 million people, traffic congestion is quite intense during rush hours, especially in the area near Azteca stadium. The city has pollution issues that could also be a problem for fans with respiratory conditions. Remember, too, that the city is at an altitude over 7,300 feet (2,240 meters), which may require some acclimatization for visitors.

Landmarks/places to see

Zócalo: One of the largest city squares in the world at some 14 acres (5.5 hectares), it is surrounded by the Metropolitan Cathedral and the National Palace. It’s a hub of activity and a great place to soak in the city’s history. It has been a gathering place for centureis.

Chapultepec Park: This massive park houses museums, a zoo and beautiful lakes. It’s perfect for leisurely walks and outdoor fun. The park is more than twice the size than New York’s Central Park, covering nearly 2,000 acres (800 hectares).

Teotihuacan: Located outside the city, this ancient Mesoamerican city features the famous Pyramid of the Sun and Pyramid of the Moon. A must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Food scene in Mexico City

Mexico City’s culinary scene is a world-class, diverse and vibrant experience, blending traditional street food with innovative high-end dining. Street tacos and stalls offer authentic flavors throughout the city, while neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa feature renowned establishments, including Michelin-starred spots.

Fan zones

Mexico City plans to have 18 public venues that will broadcast World Cup matches free of charge, with no alcohol sales and a variety of cultural and sporting activities.

Seven of these venues will operate throughout the 39 days of the tournament, broadcasting all 104 matches, while the remaining 11 will screen games featuring the Mexican national team and other highlights.

Transportation options

The fastest way to get to the World Cup stadium is public transportation. The Metro Line 2 takes you to the Taxqueña station where you need to change to the light rail to the Estadio Azteca station. You can also use the Metro Line 3 to the Universidad station and an electric bus will get you to the stadium. There are park-and-ride options at designated venues.

Stadium tips

Although the stadium was renovated for the World Cup, the improvements didn’t fix many problems, including the internet, which remains intermittent and can be problematic since cash payments are no longer accepted. The Santa Ursula neighborhood, which borders the stadium, is not considered safe. Even with increased police presence during matches, it’s best to avoid walking in that area.

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