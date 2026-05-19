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Israeli forces intercept another boat with activists seeking to challenge the blockage of Gaza

The Associated Press

May 19, 2026, 7:45 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces intercepted one of the remaining Gaza flotilla boats, stopping the vessel when it was about 82 nautical miles (around 150 kilometers or 95 miles) from Gaza, according to the flotilla’s website tracker.

A livestream on the website showed Israeli forces in a dinghy pulling up to the boat, called the “Andros,” and activists with their arms in the air.

The screen then went dark with a message saying the boat had been intercepted.

A handful of ships were still within 100 nautical miles of Gaza and sailing toward it as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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