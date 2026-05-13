Bahamas Prime Minister Davis declares victory for party in snap election

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Incumbent Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis has declared victory for his Progressive Liberal Party, securing a…

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Incumbent Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis has declared victory for his Progressive Liberal Party, securing a second term in office in a snap election.

Addressing a victory rally in Nassau late Tuesday, Davis said it wasn’t just a win for the political party he leads, but also for the entire country.

“To Bahamians who voted today, but did not vote for us, I want you to know I’ve listened to you, I’ve heard you and I want you to know that I will continue to work hard for all Bahamians,” Davis said, while flanked on stage by his wife, Ann Marie, and senior party officials.

According to local media, the PLP was projected to win more than 30 of the 41 parliamentary seats in the Bahamas general election held on Tuesday. Official results were not immediately released.

It is the first time a party has won two straight general elections in that country since 1997.

Earlier, Davis had received a concession phone call from Michael Pintard, who leads the main opposition party, the Free National Movement, or FNM.

Addressing supporters at the FNM’s headquarters on election night, Pintard said the voters had spoken and the opposition party had accepted their decision.

“The Bahamian people made their choice, in a democracy that is the only voice that ultimately matters,” Pintard said.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley — both less than a year into their new terms in office after being reelected in their respective countries — were among the regional leaders to congratulate Davis on his reelection. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated Davis on his win

This year’s election marked the first time members of parliament were elected for two newly created constituencies: St. James and Bimini and the Berry Islands. These two new seats increased the total number of parliamentary seats from 39 to 41.

In the previous general election in September 2021, the PLP won 32 of the 39 seats, and the FNM won the other seven.

Campaigning in the weeks leading up to this year’s election focused on a number of key issues, including the state of the public healthcare system, the crime rate, the cost of living and immigration concerns.

International election observers were present in the Bahamas to oversee the electoral process. The Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the U.S. government and regional trade bloc CARICOM all confirmed sending election observers.

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