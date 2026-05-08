Authorities probe mystery military sea drone washed ashore on Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece are investigating an armed unmanned surface vessel that washed ashore on an island…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece are investigating an armed unmanned surface vessel that washed ashore on an island off the country’s western coast.

A fisherman on the island of Lefkada found the craft inside a coastal cave Thursday and towed it to a nearby harbor. It was moved Friday to a naval base on the mainland for inspection, according to Greece’s public broadcaster, ERT.

Ukraine has used drone boats in the Black Sea to wage an effective campaign against Russian naval vessels, while Moscow has also developed maritime drones, some with similar designs.

Authorities have not confirmed where the vessel originated. But Greek naval experts said its features resemble Ukrainian Magura-type drones — explosive, remotely piloted ramming vessels that have been used in multiple maritime operations.

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