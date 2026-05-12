12 hospitalized after torrential rains trigger severe floods in northern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered severe flooding in a district near Turkey’s Black Sea coast, inundating homes…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered severe flooding in a district near Turkey’s Black Sea coast, inundating homes and businesses and sweeping away cars. At least 12 people were hospitalized with minor injuries, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The heavy rainfall late on Tuesday caused rivers in the Havza district of Samsun province to overflow, sending waters rushing down streets, carrying vehicles and debris.

Anadolu said the basement and ground floors of several properties were submerged. Video footage showed a driver standing on top of a truck waiting to be rescued from the flood.

Anadolu said none of the injured were in serious condition. Some reached the hospital on their own while others were assisted by medical teams.

Firefighters, police, and disaster teams were deployed to rescue stranded residents and to clear debris.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.