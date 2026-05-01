1 dead and 9 missing after pickup truck falls off bridge in southern China

BEIJING (AP) — One worker died and nine remain missing after a pickup truck fell of a bridge in southwest…

BEIJING (AP) — One worker died and nine remain missing after a pickup truck fell of a bridge in southwest China on Saturday, state media reported.

The truck, carrying a total of 15 people, was transporting workers to a sweet potato farm in the southern Guangxi region.

Five people were rescued, authorities said.

Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday for the remaining nine missing people.

The truck plunged into the river while crossing a low-water bridge in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, state-run broadcaster CCTV reported.

More than 700 rescuers equipped with underwater sonar devices, dinghies and drones were deployed Sunday to search for the missing people and the truck.

Heavy rainfall in the area caused torrents and increased the risk of landslides, making rescue operations more difficult, state media said.

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