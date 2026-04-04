Trump warns Iran of deadline to reopen Strait of Hormuz: ‘Time is running out’

The president's comments on Saturday come days after telling the American people in a prime-time address that "we've beat and completely decimated Iran."

▶ Watch Video: Trump threatens civilian infrastructure in Iran after it downed a U.S. fighter jet

President Donald Trump warned Iran that the nation has 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating consequences.

“Remember when I gave Iran 10 days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”

The president’s comments on Saturday come days after telling the American people in a prime-time address that “we’ve beat and completely decimated Iran.”

“They are decimated both militarily and economically and in every other way,” Mr. Trump said, adding: “Their radar is 100% annihilated. We are unstoppable as a military force.”

Iran’s central military command later rejected Mr. Trump’s threat, Agence France-Presse reports. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Mr. Trump’s threat was “a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action,” according to AFP.

And, echoing the religious language of Mr. Trump’s social media post, Aliabadi warned that “the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you.”

The war, which began with joint U.S.- Israel strikes on Feb. 28, has killed thousands, shaken global markets, cut off key shipping routes and spiked fuel prices. A total of 365 American service members have been injured as part of U.S. operations against Iran, according to newly released Pentagon figures.

The war shows no signs of slowing as Iran responds to airstrikes with attacks across the region.

Mr. Trump had initially threatened on March 21 to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, beginning with the country’s biggest, “if Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS.”

Two days later, however, he said “very good and productive conversations” were being held with Iranian authorities, and that he had postponed any strikes on power plants for five days.

Mr. Trump then pushed the deadline back to April 6.

Mediators from Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are working to bring the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table in Pakistan, two regional officials told The Associated Press. They said that they were working on a compromise to bridge the gap between the two sides’ demands to stop the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, on Saturday signaled his country is willing to join talks.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham praised Mr. Trump’s ultimatum Saturday, saying a “massive military operation awaits Iran if they choose poorly.”

“This regime has been severely crippled through Operation Epic Fury. Their reign of terror against the region and the world needs to come to an end, hopefully through a peace deal,” the Republican wrote in a social media post, adding: “If it’s not clear to Iran and others by now that President Donald Trump means what he says then I don’t know when it will ever be. Choose wisely.”

The president’s comment also came as the U.S. races to find a missing crew member of an F-15F fighter jet shot down by Iran on Friday. One crew member of the two-person crew was rescued by American forces.

It was the first time the U.S. lost an aircraft in Iranian territory during the war.

Iranian state media also said a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft crashed after being hit by Iranian defense forces.

The last time a U.S. fighter jet was shot down in combat was an A-10 Thunderbolt II during the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Houston Cantwell, a former F-16 fighter pilot, told the AP.