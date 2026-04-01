Protest shuts down ferry rides between Puerto Rico and Vieques, snarling travel plans

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A protest over a rate increase forced Puerto Rico’s government on Wednesday to cancel…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A protest over a rate increase forced Puerto Rico’s government on Wednesday to cancel ferry rides between the U.S. territory and the tiny island of Vieques that is popular with tourists.

The protest comes as Puerto Rico reports a surge in visitors this month, with many locals and tourists traditionally visiting surrounding islands during Holy Week.

Police said in a statement that some 12 trucks were blocking the boat terminal in Vieques.

A one-way ferry ride to the island for decades had cost $2, but officials recently increased it to $11.25 for anyone who doesn’t live on Vieques, prompting an outcry. The government also increased ferry rides to the tiny neighboring island of Culebra from $2.25 to $11.25.

The rate increases were delayed until May, but activists vow they will keep fighting them and are demanding that business owners and Puerto Ricans in general be exempt.

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