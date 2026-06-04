Lufthansa employees injured in a Boeing nose gear incident at Frankfurt airport

BERLIN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa says several employees were injured after the nose gear of a Boeing aircraft unexpectedly…

BERLIN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa says several employees were injured after the nose gear of a Boeing aircraft unexpectedly retracted, before passengers were set to board a planned flight from Frankfurt to Los Angeles.

The carrier said the incident involving the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner occurred shortly after noon Thursday while it was parked at the gate, with only crew members and ground staff on board.

“Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

The company, in an email, said it and relevant authorities were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.