Photos show funerals in Lebanon for Hezbollah fighters, civilians killed before ceasefire

KFAR SIR, Lebanon (AP) — Funerals in southern Lebanon are burying fighters from the militant Hezbollah group, Lebanese civilians and…

KFAR SIR, Lebanon (AP) — Funerals in southern Lebanon are burying fighters from the militant Hezbollah group, Lebanese civilians and paramedics killed in Israeli strikes before the latest Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire took effect.

In villages like Kfar Sir, mourners gather in large processions, carrying coffins draped in flags and portraits of the dead. The scenes reflect both personal grief and the broader toll of the conflict, as families and communities bid farewell to those lost in the final days of fighting before the truce.

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