Mauritania lawmakers are charged with insulting president over racial bias claims

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Two female opposition lawmakers in Mauritania have been charged with insulting the president after accusing him…

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Two female opposition lawmakers in Mauritania have been charged with insulting the president after accusing him of adopting a discriminatory attitude towards Black people and descendants of slaves in the West African nation.

The lawmakers also were charged Monday with inciting violence, attacking the symbols of the state and calling for gatherings with a view to undermining public security via social networks, according to the prosecutor.

Slavery remains a sensitive topic in Mauritania years after it was formally abolished.

Marieme Cheikh Dieng and Ghamou Achour had posted messages on social media critical of President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. They were detained over 10 days ago.

Biram Dah Abeid, leader of the Initiative for the Resurgence of the Abolitionist Movement coalition group, accused the government of a witch hunt against elected officials who descended from former slaves.

The lawmakers are with the coalition, which is not a registered political party but allied with the registered Sawab party to help them get elected.

The prosecutor has asserted that the two lawmakers have forfeited their parliamentary immunity because the charges are so serious. The lawmakers’ lawyers reject the argument, calling it a means to settle scores.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.