Japanese police arrest a South Korean for allegedly obstructing Yasukuni Shrine festival

TOKYO (AP) — A South Korean national holding a banner carrying political messages was arrested Wednesday for allegedly obstructing an…

TOKYO (AP) — A South Korean national holding a banner carrying political messages was arrested Wednesday for allegedly obstructing an annual spring festival at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, Japanese police said.

The shrine honors Japan’s 2.5 million war dead, including convicted war criminals. Victims of Japanese aggression before and during World War II, especially China and the Koreas, see visits to the shrine as a lack of remorse about Japan’s wartime past.

The 64-year-old suspect held up a banner carrying messages including one urging “war criminals” to stop praying at Yasukuni and another making territorial claims on an island disputed between Japan and South Korea.

The man stood at the main shrine gate and in front of vehicles carrying messengers from the emperor, Kyodo News agency said. The messengers were scheduled to deliver offerings from the emperor, the shrine said on its website.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who used to regularly pray at the shrine, sent a religious ornament instead for the second time as Japan’s leader, triggering criticism from China and South Korea.

A group of more than 100 right-wing lawmakers, including a Cabinet minister, prayed at the shrine on Wednesday.

___

Associated Press video journalist Mayuko Ono contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.