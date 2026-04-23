UK and French governments sign a 3-year deal to curb migrant crossings in English Channel

ZUYDCOOTE, France (AP) — The U.K. and French governments signed a new multimillion-euro deal on Thursday aimed at reducing the…

ZUYDCOOTE, France (AP) — The U.K. and French governments signed a new multimillion-euro deal on Thursday aimed at reducing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, with increased police patrols and enhanced surveillance in northern France.

U.K. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez formally endorsed the three-year agreement during a joint visit to the Dunkirk region.

Mahmood praised the new deal as providing “the right mix of skills and capabilities that we know will work on the beaches in order to reduce the crossings.”

Nuñez said that it will help in “combating illegal immigration networks, human trafficking networks, which are obviously extremely harmful.”

Under the agreement, the U.K. will provide 500 million pounds ($675 million) to strengthen measures in northern France, with an additional 160 million pounds ($216 million) depending on the success of new tactics to curb Channel crossings. If those efforts fail, the additional funding will be halted after one year, the U.K. Home Office said.

The plan aims at increasing the number of officers deployed on the ground from 907 now to 1,392 for the 2026—2029 period, along with the creation of an additional police unit dedicated to combating irregular migration, funded by France, the French Interior Ministry said.

It will also include the deployment of new technologies aimed at reducing departures of “taxi boats,” the term authorities use for small motorized vessels that are typically inflatable and used by smugglers to pick up migrants along long stretches of the northern French coast.

Unlike boats that migrants carry into the water themselves, “taxi boats” typically set off largely empty from secluded coastal areas and pick up migrants at prearranged meeting points on beaches.

The deal also expands surveillance capabilities through drones, helicopters and electronic monitoring, to better prevent crossing attempts.

U.K. pushes tougher migration policies

“Our work with the French has already stopped tens of thousands of crossings and this government has deported or returned nearly 60,000 people with no right to be here,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Since taking office nearly two years ago, Starmer’s center-left Labour government has pushed through a series of policies that it hopes will sharply reduce immigration.

Small boat crossings have become a potent political issue in the U.K. over recent years. Anger at the seeming inability of successive governments to get a handle on the issue has been behind a series of demonstrations and riots over the past few years and fueled the rise of the hard-right Reform UK party, which has been leading in opinion polls for more than a year and is predicted to make sweeping gains in a raft of elections on May 7.

Under the measures adopted, the government now has powers to seize the assets of people smugglers, beefed up U.K. border surveillance and increased law enforcement cooperation with France and other countries to disrupt the journey.

It’s unclear whether the policies are working.

Summer surge will test policies

So far this year, more than 6,000 migrants have reached the U.K. after crossing the Channel, down 36% from the same period last year, a drop that may partly reflect more unsettled weather.

The real evidence will emerge over the coming months as the weather turns warmer and the Channel turns less choppy. In 2025, a total of 41,472 people made the crossing that way — the second-highest annual figure since records began in 2018, after a peak of 45,755 in 2022.

Police operations led to the arrest of 480 smugglers last year, the French Interior Ministry said.

A large share of the resources provided under the new deal will be deployed from the early summer.

Nicolas Laroye, representative of the police union UNSA in the Dunkirk region, said that additional staffing and increased capabilities will support police efforts in their complex mission to monitor more than 200 kilometers (around 125 miles) of coast along the Channel.

British-financed measures in recent years had a major impact on the ground, Laroye said.

“We’re intercepting many people before they go on the beaches to prevent them to get on boats,” he said.

Drones especially have become a key tool to monitor the vast stretches of sand dunes where migrants hide overnight before crossing attempts, he said.

Critics warn policy fails to address root causes

Earlier this month, two men and two women died as they were trying to board an inflatable boat off the coast of northern France. British authorities arrested a man from Sudan on Friday on suspicion of endangering life in that case.

The week before, two other people died in similar circumstances off the coast north of Calais.

Critics say that the new deal, which builds on the Sandhurst Treaty, first signed in 2018 and renewed in 2023, isn’t addressing the underlying issue.

“Policing alone will not prevent desperate people from turning to dangerous small boats in the first place,” said Imran Hussain from the Refugee Council, a U.K. charity that aims to promote the rights of refugees.

Campaign groups for migrant rights have long warned that increasingly vigorous efforts by French police to prevent boat departures from beaches, including using knives to hack and puncture inflatable boats to render them unusable, are encouraging the use of “taxi boats,” which increases the risks of drownings, injuries and the need for rescues.

Before this month’s deaths, migrant aid group Utopia 56 said that at least 162 people have died at the French-U.K. border over the past three years.

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Pan Pylas contributed to this report from London.

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