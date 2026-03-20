Tons of aid flows into Cuba as humanitarian convoy arrives on the struggling island

HAVANA (AP) — Some 650 delegates from 33 countries and 120 organizations began arriving in Cuba on Friday as part…

HAVANA (AP) — Some 650 delegates from 33 countries and 120 organizations began arriving in Cuba on Friday as part of a solidarity caravan transporting some 20 tons of humanitarian aid as the island grapples with a severe energy crisis.

Members of “Our America Convoy to Cuba” arrived by air from Italy, France, Spain, the United States and several Latin American countries, and more are scheduled to arrive by sea on Saturday in a flotilla of three vessels from Mexico, organizers reported.

A group of activists arrived in Havana on Wednesday in advance and delivered donations to hospitals.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Cuba and the United States, whose governments have acknowledged holding talks after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an oil embargo. Earlier this week, Trump said he expected to have the “honor” of “taking Cuba in some form,” adding: “I can do anything I want.”

Solar panels, food and medicine to treat cancer are among the products donated to the island, which has been brought to a near standstill since Trump imposed an energy embargo in January, exacerbating a five-year economic crisis as his administration pressures for a change in the political system.

“In the end, we are dozens and dozens of delegates, and we represent millions of people in this convoy,” said David Adler, a U.S. citizen and coordinator of Progressive International, one of the caravan’s organizers. “We cannot allow this collective punishment. We cannot normalize it.”

Meanwhile, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío on Friday refuted comments about a change in the political system or the potential departure of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel as part of the ongoing talks between the two sides.

“The Cuban political system is not up for negotiation, nor is the president, nor the position of any official in Cuba, subject to negotiation with the United States or with the government of any other country,” said Fernández de Cossío.

He noted there are many areas of common interest on which dialogue with Washington is possible, as has been done in the past.

Manolo de los Santos, of The People’s Forum — another of the caravan’s organizers — said that going to Cuba at this time is not only “defying the U.S. blockade,” but also preventing “another Gaza in the Americas.”

Several analysts and regional leaders, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, have warned of a possible humanitarian crisis in Cuba.

Adler said that both the flotilla that traveled to Gaza and the one heading to Cuba share several supporters. In the case of Cuba, in addition to social activists, unions, prominent figures and political parties are represented, including Morena from Mexico, the Workers’ Party of Brazil and the Broad Front of Uruguay.

Some of the figures include British Parliamentarian Jeremy Corbyn; Colombian Senator Clara López; former Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias; U.S. labor leader Chris Smalls; and Brazilian humanitarian activist Thiago Ávila.

After several weeks in which the only aid received by Cuba came from Mexico, which sent food and hygiene products on three occasions, activists and leaders in other countries began establishing support groups and collecting donations.

Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude on social media.

“They bring shipments of aid to combat the attempt to suffocate us. Welcome once again to the compassion of the people. Solidarity always returns to those who practice it with no other interest than human well-being,” the president stated.

For its part, Brazil announced it would send 20,000 tons of food, primarily rice, beans and powdered milk. A group of Chilean parliamentarians also arrived with aid on Thursday, and China reported through its embassy that a ship carrying 60,000 tons of rice set sail for Cuba.

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