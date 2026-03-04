Photos of Nepali former rapper drawing crowds to his campaign for prime minister

CHITWAN, Nepal (AP) — Among the candidates vying to become Nepal’s next prime minister in a crucial election Thursday, few…

CHITWAN, Nepal (AP) — Among the candidates vying to become Nepal’s next prime minister in a crucial election Thursday, few have generated the buzz of a Millennial former rapper who has shaken up the Himalayan country’s politics.

Balendra Shah disrupted the established political order by winning the 2022 race for mayor of Kathmandu, defeating candidates from more established parties. He emerged as a prominent voice during a youth-led uprising in September that toppled the government in the nation of 30 million people.

His supporters believe Shah, 35, should be viewed as the front-runner. He served as mayor of the capital city until January before stepping down to run for prime minister under the banner of his National Independent Party, which has positioned itself as an alternative to two other leading candidates representing Nepal’s dominant political forces.

Gagan Thapa, leader of the Nepali Congress party, has pledged to tackle corruption and strengthen government accountability. The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) is headed by former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who advocates policy continuity and political stability.

Shah’s critics dismiss him as a populist and question whether his appeal can translate into effective governance. They note his limited political experience beyond the mayor’s office, where he faced criticism for ordering the demolition of homes and properties without adequate planning.

“While he was the mayor of Kathmandu he was cruel to the poor people on the streets who were just trying to live day to day,” Kathmandu resident Loken Upadhaya said.

Before politics, Shah gained modest fame as a rap artist, using his music to take on social issues and politics. To his supporters, he represents a much-needed break from Nepal’s old political guard.

“I have seen so many politicians come and go, but I love his energy and I am hopeful that he will bring some change,” supporter Tulasi Devi Shrestha said.

