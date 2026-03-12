Live Radio
Photos of a central Beirut district struck by Israeli bombs

The Associated Press

March 12, 2026, 3:43 PM

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military bombed a busy residential and commercial district in central Beirut after issuing a warning for residents to evacuate, saying it was targeting Hezbollah sites. The strikes hit a building in the Bashoura district twice, in the closest attack to downtown since the start of the war on Iran by Israel and the U.S.

