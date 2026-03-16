Brazil’s Bolsonaro moves out of intensive care unit after condition improves, wife says

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was transferred to a semi-intensive care unit after his medical condition…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was transferred to a semi-intensive care unit after his medical condition improved in the last 24 hours, his wife said Monday.

Michelle Bolsonaro said on Instagram that tests showed the 70-year-old right-wing politician had reduced inflammation since he was placed in the Brasilia hospital’s intensive care unit on Friday for pneumonia.

“We remain confident he will overcome this moment too,” Michelle Bolsonaro said.

The hospital DF Star said on Sunday that Bolsonaro ’s kidney function had improved, although he was to stay in intensive care because of pneumonia. The hospital did not mention his transfer to a semi-intensive care unit.

Bolsonaro, who governed between 2019 and 2022, was taken to the hospital on Friday from the prison where he is serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup attempt in 2023.

The embattled ex-leader was transferred from the local federal police headquarters to a larger cell in January. His family and allies have repeatedly asked Brazil’s Supreme Court to allow him to carry out his sentence under house arrest.

The right-wing leader has been hospitalized multiple times since being stabbed at a campaign event before the 2018 presidential election.

His son Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator, is expected to run for president later this year against incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Jair Bolsonaro was also convicted on charges that include leading an armed criminal organization and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He has denied any wrongdoing.

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