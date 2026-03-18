As Zambia nears election season, some warn against the ‘sextortion’ of female candidates

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Politicians and women’s rights activists in Zambia warned Wednesday of a trend of female election candidates…

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Politicians and women’s rights activists in Zambia warned Wednesday of a trend of female election candidates being asked for sexual favors by senior male party officials in exchange for an endorsement.

The issue came under public scrutiny after a top official in a government gender equality department said this week that she had received 10 complaints of sexual harassment from women hoping for party backing to stand as candidates in Zambia’s national elections in August.

Mainga Kabika, the permanent secretary of the government’s Gender Division, said Monday that the complaints she received alleged “various political party officials, including chairpersons, youth leaders and those holding senior positions, are asking for sexual favours” in exchange for endorsing women and supporting their campaigns.

“I appeal to all female aspiring candidates to secure evidence against suspects,” Kabika said. She did not name any of the parties or officials implicated.

Saboi Imboela, the president of the National Democratic Congress opposition party, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the problem arises every election cycle and capable candidates have often been sidelined because they refused to comply.

“As a result, the wrong candidates are selected while deserving individuals are left out. This must be fought at all costs,” she said.

Imboela, a former singer, said some female politicians and nongovernmental organizations like the Zambia National Women’s Lobby have formed a committee to address what she called the “sextortion” of female political candidates. It has a toll-free helpline, she said.

Zambia’s elections on Aug. 13 will choose the president, but also lawmakers and local councilors. The southern African nation already has a problem with the underrepresentation of women in politics, where only about 15% of lawmakers in Parliament are women, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an international organization of national parliaments.

Golden Nachibinga, the executive director of the Zambia National Women’s Lobby, said previous allegations of officials demanding sexual favors in the run-up to elections had discouraged women from joining politics.

Venna Banda, a woman hoping to run in a mayoral race for the ruling United Party for National Development, said she had previously encountered sexual harassment while trying to build a political career and urged female politicians to “refuse,” though she noted inexperienced or less-established candidates were vulnerable.

Zambia is a stable democracy but has a largely conservative and patriarchal society, women’s groups say.

Zambia passed a law last year reserving at least 20 seats in Parliament for women, while also aiming to increase the representation of young and disabled people. President Hakainde Hichilema has acknowledged gender disparities in Zambian politics, though his vice president, Mutale Nalumango, is a woman.

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