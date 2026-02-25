Online disinformation fueled panic after the killing of Mexico’s most powerful drug lord

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — When roadblocks, explosions and gunshots broke out after the killing of Mexico’s most powerful drug lord,…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — When roadblocks, explosions and gunshots broke out after the killing of Mexico’s most powerful drug lord, people who rushed to their cellphones for information found social media posts depicting a country in chaos.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel responded to the massive Mexican army operation to capture Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” on Sunday with an even bigger wave of retaliatory violence in some 20 states. More than 70 people were killed.

But in addition to real accounts of death and destruction and the warnings from governments for their citizens to shelter in place, the internet was flooded with disinformation — fake videos and images generated by artificial intelligence. They were designed to stoke fear, Mexican officials said.

“We didn’t know what was true and what was false,” said Victoria Elizabeth Peceril, 31, who was walking with her three children in the now-calm streets of Guadalajara on Wednesday. ”We were really scared.”

Some posts falsely claimed the president hid and an airport was seized

One fake post purported to show a commercial plane on fire at Guadalajara’s international airport. Messages spread that gunmen had seized the airport and tourists had been taken hostage.

The government said there were between 200 and 500 troublesome and inaccurate posts — including up to 30 that have received more than 100,000 views — since Sunday’s army operation.

Officials presented data compiled by Tecnologico de Monterrey, a private university, during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily news briefing Wednesday. It said 35% to 40% of those posts lacked context, at least 25% were misleading, and nearly 25% were manipulated by AI or fabricated.

One post claimed a U.S. agent had strangled Oseguera Cervantes. Another said Sheinbaum was hiding on a naval vessel off Mexico’s Pacific coast. Others speculated that Mexico killed Oseguera Cervantes rather than turn him over to the U.S., or tried to tie his killing to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to the university’s report.

The university did not suggest who, or what, was producing the content.

“There was a lot of badly intentioned news Sunday, looking to generate terror,” Sheinbaum said a day earlier.

The Jalisco cartel is known for extraordinary violence

Many people in Mexico learn about what is happening in their communities via chat groups on messaging apps or from accounts on the social platform X. In the northern border cities that live in the grip of organized crime, these sometimes read like traffic reports, telling drivers the location of convoys of criminals so they can stay away.

The Jalisco cartel has built a reputation for spectacular acts of violence, including downing a military helicopter and attempting to assassinate Mexico City’s police chief, so social media posts proclaiming extraordinary cartel brutality are difficult to doubt.

“At first, we believed everything,” said 28-year-old Nicolás Martín, who lives in Mexico City but had been staying at a resort near Puerto Vallarta when the violence began. He said the images posted online resembled “what you see in movies.”

Martín said he was surprised by the quality of posts that circulated early Sunday — including what appeared to be drone footage — supposedly showing explosions and fires in Puerto Vallarta. In the initial moments of chaos, you would expect the images to be less steady, more haphazard, he said.

Organized criminals are becoming tech-savvy

Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert in organized crime at the Brookings Institution — a Washington-based public policy think tank — it’s possible that people tied to the Jalisco cartel were behind at least some of the disinformation.

Among Mexico’s organized crime groups, the Jalisco cartel in particular has invested in its online presence.

“The criminals are becoming very tech-savvy,” Felbab-Brown said.

“It was impressive to see the level of misinformation,” she said, citing the images purporting to show the cartel had taken over the airport in Guadalajara. She said those “impressive and sophisticated” posts are likely generated by AI from chatbots controlled by Jalisco Nueva Generación.

They “certainly added to the aura of chaos and meltdown in Mexico,” Felbab-Brown said.

Even though Mexican authorities and the U.S. Embassy tried to knock down some of the false information circulating Sunday, Sarai Olguín, a 22-year-old college student in Guadalajara, said it was difficult to distinguish between fact and fiction.

Friends sent her videos and photos they found online as she and other residents hid inside their homes. She credits the posts in part with keeping people off the streets.

One post warned that “after a certain hour they were going to kill everyone,” she said. “In a way it’s good, because all of this false news helped take care of people even though they sowed immense fear.”

___

Verza reported from Mexico City. Associated Press fact checker Abril Mulato in Mexico City contributed.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.