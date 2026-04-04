Collapse of Tokyo’s aging cherry blossom trees during viewing season raises safety concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Many of Tokyo’s popular and iconic Somei Yoshino cherry blossom trees were planted during Japan’s postwar advancement…

TOKYO (AP) — Many of Tokyo’s popular and iconic Somei Yoshino cherry blossom trees were planted during Japan’s postwar advancement in the 1960s, and are now getting old and frail.

Some have fallen and many others require support, triggering safety concern as the Japanese celebrate the season of their favorite flower.

Two cherry blossom trees collapsed on Thursday, one at Kinuta Park in downtown Tokyo and the other at the Chidorigafuchi greenway. The one in Kinuta Park damaged a fence while the other tree almost fell into the Imperial Palace moat, though nobody was injured.

The tree in Kinuta Park was 18 meters (59 feet) tall and 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) in diameter. It was among the oldest, believed to be more than 60 years old, officials said. In March, another old cherry tree collapsed at the park, injuring a passerby.

Last year, 85 trees fell in Tokyo parks, injuring three people, and many were cherry trees, according to Masakazu Noguchi, a Tokyo metropolitan official in charge of public parks.

People gather under the trees during the season of hanami, or cherry blossom viewing, and the collapse of trees has alarmed officials in Tokyo, the birthplace of the cherry blossom variety.

Tokyo assembly member Yutaka Kazama expressed concern on social media last month that “cherry blossom trees with their roots partially exposed or obviously rotten (at Kinuta park) seem dangerous,” calling for firm safety measures but without quickly resorting to tree felling.

Aging and erosion by internal fungus growth are among the main causes for the deterioration of the cherry blossom trees.

A tree doctor, Hiroyuki Wada, said heavy tilting, holes or mushrooms growing at the bottom are signs to look for in order to avoid risk-prone trees. Risks increase when tree trunks retain water after rain, he said.

“Many trees in our daily lives were planted soon after the war and are now 70-80 years old and getting weaker,” he said, adding that they are affected by extreme heat in the summer and an extensive dry season.

“I hope people think about the climate change through what’s happening to the cherry blossom trees, which is very symbolic,” he said.

Following the March incidents, officials conducted tree health checks at Tokyo’s main parks ahead of the cherry blossom viewing season.

At the Kinuta Park, officials have conducted preliminary inspections of more than 800 cherry trees. They chopped down a number of trees and posted warning signs near some trees but the tree that fell Thursday was without caution signs.

“At the moment, our measures are mostly temporary, not fundamental steps such as replanting,” Noguchi said. “We call on visitors to use caution because we cannot say it’s safe even after inspection.”

At the Inokashira Park, one of Tokyo’s most popular viewing spots, dozens of aging cherry blossom trees or their branches have been chopped down in recent years as part of a safe tree regeneration plan and for safety. Some people lamented on social media the empty spaces around a pond that used to be seamlessly encircled by flowering pink blossoms.

Wada says an effective regeneration plan is key to preserving cherry blossoms and their scenery.

Cherry blossom viewers say the news of falling cherry trees is worrisome, but they didn’t want to miss the short-lived fluffy pink blossoms.

“I’m a bit worried, but I guess it’s OK if we stay away from tree trunks,” said Lisa Suzuki.

Another visitor Akira Kamiyashiki said he came with his daughter despite the safety concerns because rain is expected over the weekend. “Seeing the keep-off signs, I now feel safe,” he said.

Cherry blossoms, or “sakura,” are Japan’s favorite flower and usually reach their peak in late March to early April, just as the country celebrates the start of a new school and business year. Many Japanese enjoy walking or picnicking under the trees.

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