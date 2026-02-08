Nigeria’s president to make a state visit to the UK in March

LONDON (AP) — Nigeria’s president is set to make a state visit to the U.K. in March, the first such…

LONDON (AP) — Nigeria’s president is set to make a state visit to the U.K. in March, the first such trip by a Nigerian leader in almost four decades, Britain’s Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

Officials said President Bola Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu will travel to the U.K. on March 18 and 19.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host them at Windsor Castle. Full details of the visit are expected at a later date.

Charles visited Nigeria, a Commonwealth country, four times from 1990 to 2018 before he became king. He previously received Tinubu at Buckingham Palace in September 2024.

Previous state visits by a Nigerian leader took place in 1973, 1981 and 1989.

A state visit usually starts with an official reception hosted by the king and includes a carriage procession and a state banquet.

Last year Charles hosted state visits for world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

