Cambodian opposition politician convicted of inciting social disorder gets early prison release

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent Cambodian opposition politician who was convicted of inciting social disorder was granted early release from prison on Wednesday after receiving a royal pardon.

Sun Chanthy, the former leader of the Nation Power Party, was arrested in May 2024 on his return from a trip to Japan, where he met with hundreds of Cambodian overseas workers.

He was charged in connection with remarks he had posted on Facebook that were critical of the government. The Justice Ministry said he had dishonestly suggested that only members of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party would receive cards entitling them to social welfare handouts.

In December 2024, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment on charges of inciting social disorder, fined him 4 million riel ($1,000), and banned him permanently from voting or running from office. It was not clear if the pardon lifts the ban.

His release in the western province of Pursat province was confirmed by Prison Department spokesperson Kheang Sonadin. A senior member of his party, Oeur Sam Ol, said Sun Chanthy with his wife and other family members went to their home in the northern province of Kampong Thom, where party leaders were scheduled to visit him on Friday.

Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using the judicial system to persecute critics and political opponents. The government insists it promotes the rule of law under an electoral democracy, but political parties seen as mounting strong challenges to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party have been dissolved by the courts or had their leaders jailed or harassed.

Pardons are formally issued by King Norodom Sihamoni but normally initiated by the government.

“This release is the beginning of a positive trend where politicians are being pardoned, because Sun Chanthy is the former president of the opposition Nation Power Party,” Am Sam Ath, operations director of the local rights group Licadho, told The Associated Press. “We see this is a positive step toward the Khmer people moving toward national unity.”

Sun Chanthy was a top leader of the former Cambodia National Rescue Party, which had been expected to challenge former Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party in 2018 elections, but was dissolved by the high court as part of a sweeping crackdown on the opposition.

Sun Chanthy then joined the Candlelight Party, the successor to the Cambodia National Rescue Party, but it in turn was barred from competing in the 2023 general election on a technicality. He then helped form the Nation Power Party at the end of 2023.

Oeur Sam Ol said the door to party leadership was still open to Sun Chanthy because he was one of its founders, but they still needed to know his intentions and whether the terms of his pardon would allow it.

