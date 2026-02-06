Avalanche in the highest Slovak mountain range kills 2 Hungarian climbers

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An avalanche in Slovakia’s High Tatras mountain range killed two Hungarians, the country’s mountain rescue service…

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An avalanche in Slovakia’s High Tatras mountain range killed two Hungarians, the country’s mountain rescue service said Friday. It said the two were male climbers age 38 and 37.

The service said bad weather prevented them from using a helicopter and they had to reach a valley under the Tupa peak, where the avalanche took place, on foot.

The victims were located under the avalanche by witnesses but they did not survive.

On Friday, there was only a slight danger of avalanches in Slovakia’s highest mountain range.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.