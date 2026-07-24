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Rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner brings road, traffic closures

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 24, 2026, 6:36 AM

Rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner brings road closures

The rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner will be taking place Friday night at the Waldorf Astoria in the District.

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The location of the event is about two miles from the Washington Hilton, where the shooting took place that disrupted the annual event in April that led to a suspect being arrested.

As a result of the rescheduled correspondents’ dinner, there will be closures around D.C. that will impact traffic.

According to D.C. police, these streets will be labeled as emergency no parking from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street NW
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

This street will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

D.C. police said these streets will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street NW (local traffic needing access to the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue will be allowed through)
  • 10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW (local traffic needing access to 11th Street will be allowed through)
  • 12th Street Tunnel/Expressway
  • 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW (local traffic needing access to 13th Street will be allowed through)

At the same time, this street will be cut off to through traffic:

  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Police said that those going to the hotel or the correspondents’ dinner by vehicle are allowed to go to 12th Street by going north from Constitution Avenue, NW. Those who park in the emergency no parking zones will get a ticket and have their cars towed.

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Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

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