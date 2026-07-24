Rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner brings road, traffic closures

As a result of the rescheduled correspondents' dinner, there will be closures around D.C. that will impact traffic.

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The rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner will be taking place Friday night at the Waldorf Astoria in the District.

The location of the event is about two miles from the Washington Hilton, where the shooting took place that disrupted the annual event in April that led to a suspect being arrested.

As a result of the rescheduled correspondents’ dinner, there will be closures around D.C. that will impact traffic.

According to D.C. police, these streets will be labeled as emergency no parking from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

This street will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

D.C. police said these streets will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street NW (local traffic needing access to the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue will be allowed through)

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW (local traffic needing access to 11th Street will be allowed through)

12th Street Tunnel/Expressway

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW (local traffic needing access to 13th Street will be allowed through)

At the same time, this street will be cut off to through traffic:

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Police said that those going to the hotel or the correspondents’ dinner by vehicle are allowed to go to 12th Street by going north from Constitution Avenue, NW. Those who park in the emergency no parking zones will get a ticket and have their cars towed.

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