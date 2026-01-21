Power cut caused by technical fault affects the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Electricity to the Danish island of Bornholm was cut off on Wednesday due to a technical…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Electricity to the Danish island of Bornholm was cut off on Wednesday due to a technical fault that caused an undersea cable to be disconnected, authorities said.

The power supply was cut off at 10:16 a.m. (0916GMT). Police on the island, which is located off the southern coast of Sweden in the Baltic Sea, said that power was expected to be restored no later than Wednesday night.

They cautioned that water supplies may be affected as long as the outage continues. A police statement didn’t elaborate on the nature of the technical fault.

The local power supplier, Trefor El-Net Øst, initially said that a fault in the cable between Bornholm and Sweden was to blame. However, Denmark’s energy infrastructure company, Energinet, said in a statement that there hadn’t been a fault with the cable itself and that Bornholm was ready to be supplied from Sweden again.

Emergency services started up a power plant in Rønne to help restore the supply, TV2 reported.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.