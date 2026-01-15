Trial opens in Gambia of leader of notorious death squad during Jammeh era

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — A Gambian court on Thursday opened the trial of one of the leaders of former dictator…

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — A Gambian court on Thursday opened the trial of one of the leaders of former dictator Yahya Jammeh ‘s notorious death squad.

Sanna Manjang, who headed a feared paramilitary unit called the “ Junglers ” under Jammeh, is accused by state prosecutors to two counts of murder dating back to 2006. He denies the charges.

The paramilitary unit was accused of arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearance and summary executions. Some members who testified before the country’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, which was created after Jammeh’s reign in 2017, said that they acted at the direction of the former president.

Jammeh was forced to step down following an electoral defeat that ended his 22-year reign. He had refused to acknowledge his opponent’s victory, sparking a threat of military action by the Economic Community of West African States.

Manjang fled to Senegal in 2017 and was arrested last November in Casamance, southern Senegal, following a joint operation by both countries.

According to the bill of indictment, Manjang is accused of the murders of two men named in the documents as Kajali Jammeh and Samba Wurry.

Manjang’s counsel said the law under which he was charged has been repealed, but state prosecutors retorted that the crimes were committed in 2006 when the criminal code was still in force.

The next court hearing is on Feb. 9.

