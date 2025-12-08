Live Radio
Syrians celebrate a year after Bashar Assad’s fall, in photos

The Associated Press

December 8, 2025, 9:29 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — As celebrations kicked off marking the first anniversary on Monday of the ousting of former President Bashar Assad’s regime, Syrians are still struggling to heal after the dynasty’s repressive 50-year rule and a 14-year civil war that killed an estimated half-million people, displaced millions more and left the country battered and divided.

