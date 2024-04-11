Live Radio
Home » World News » Dominican authorities launch probe…

Dominican authorities launch probe after an immigration officer is accused of raping a 14-year-old

The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Thursday they have launched an investigation after an immigration officer was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The mother of the girl, who is from neighboring Haiti, alleged the assault occurred last week near the upscale resort town of Punta Cana, after the suspect broke into their home.

Santiago Molina, a human rights activist, said the incident happened when immigration officers were searching homes in an area known as Verón, where migrants mostly from Haiti have settled.

Molina said the girl’s mother was at work at the time of the assault and that he had accompanied the mother to file a complaint. He added that the family is being harassed as a result.

A statement from the General Directorate of Migration, responding to a query from The Associated Press, said that if an officer is found to be involved in the incident, he would face justice.

The AP is not naming the girl’s mother in order to preserve her privacy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up