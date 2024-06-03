Police: Elderly passenger dead after female suspect steals vehicle, crashes into downtown DC building

An elderly woman is dead after a vehicle she was inside was stolen at Washington Hospital Center and crashed into a building on Monday afternoon, D.C. police say.

A white SUV was stolen at Washington Hospital Center in the 100 block of Irving Street just before 1:15 p.m., according to Darnel Robinson, an assistant chief with D.C. police.

The driver stepped out of the SUV and at that point a woman went inside and drove away with the vehicle owner’s elderly mother still in the front passenger seat, police said.

The vehicle owner called police and officers placed a lookout on the SUV.

Shortly after stealing the SUV, D.C. police said the suspect crashed into the corner of a building at 6th and D Street Northwest, which is where the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. is located.

An officer who was driving northbound on 6th street saw the crash happen in his rearview mirror, Robinson said.

“As he went to investigate, he observed the driver of that vehicle exit and attempt to flee,” Robinson said.

Police captured and detained the suspect. Robinson said police are consulting with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on possible charges.

The passenger inside the stolen vehicle was unconscious and first responders rendered aid. D.C. Fire and EMS initially said she was in critical condition but police later said she had died.

Investigators are looking into her cause of death and whether it was connected to the collision.

“It is a tragic event, our condolences are with the family at this time,” Robinson said.

Police have not publicly identified the vehicle’s owner.

Some roadways around the site of the crash are closed as police investigate, including 6th Street NW between East Street and Indiana Avenue, according to D.C. police. Listen to WTOP Traffic for the latest.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

