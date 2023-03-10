HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors say suspected Hamburg shooter was a former member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
March 10, 2023, 6:28 AM
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors say suspected Hamburg shooter was a former member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.