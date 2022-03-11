RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 5:37 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says “a pause” is needed in ongoing talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday that the pause was needed “due to external factors.”

He added: “A final text is essentially ready and on the table.”

He did not elaborate.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

