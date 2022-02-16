CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » World News » 16-year-old chess prodigy stuns…

16-year-old chess prodigy stuns world champion Magnus Carlsen

CBS News

February 22, 2022, 6:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: World Chess Championship 2018: American loses to Magnus Carlsen

Indian teenage chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won praise Tuesday for a stunning victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen in an online championship.

Praggnanandhaa, 16, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, beat Carlsen late on Monday at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

“It’s about time to go to bed as I don’t think I will have dinner at 2.30 in the morning,” a visibly calm Praggnanandhaa said after the 39-move victory playing black.

NETHERLANDS-WIJK AAN ZEE-CHESS TOURNAMENT 2022
Anish Giri, right, of the Netherlands competes against Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa of India during the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2022 in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2022. (Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Others have beaten Carlsen — including Indians Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna — but Praggnanandhaa is the youngest since the Norwegian became world champion in 2013.

Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted: “Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess.”

Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the praise for Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as a future world title challenger.

“What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!”

Carlsen, 31, appeared to blunder in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event for a total prize pool of over $1.5 million.

On Monday, Carlsen had said he was still feeling the after-effects of a recent coronavirus infection.

“It was better today, but the first couple of days, I was feeling like I am okay but I don’t have any energy and it was kind of hard to focus,” Carlsen said.

Carlsen won his fifth straight world chess title in December, overcoming Ian Nepomniachtchi in a contest that saw the Russian lose his nerve after losing an epic eight-hour game, the longest ever played at a world championships.

The teenager’s victory follows an underwhelming performance in the tournament so far where his previous victory came in the eighth round over grandmaster Levon Aronian.

“His results in the past six months has swung between extremes,” Praggnanandhaa’s coach RB Ramesh was quoted as saying on ESPN.

“The fluctuation can be worrying and needs to be stabilised. This win against Magnus is important. Beating one of the strongest players in chess history is a huge moment for him.”

chess-prodigy.jpg
Rameshbabu Praggnanand (Facebook)

 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | World News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up