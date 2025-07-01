‘She’s really an entertainer’: New Caitlin Clark book answers some curious fans’ questions

In a new book, available on July 8, USA TODAY columnist and author Christine Brennan provides fans and readers some much awaited answers regarding WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Women’s basketball superstar Caitlin Clark continues to amaze everyone in her presence, on and off the court. In a new book titled “On Her Game,” USA TODAY columnist and author Christine Brennan provides fans and readers with some much-awaited answers.

The book, which is available on July 8, covers many topics, including racial issues and Clark’s unfortunate “snub” by the U.S. Olympic Committee that left her off the women’s basketball team roster.

But Brennan told WTOP Clark is more than just an athlete.

“She’s a basketball player, yes, but she’s really an entertainer. When you watch her play, she’s the high-wire act at the circus,” Brennan said.

Brennan said she had a “wow moment” during the writing phase when watching the rising women’s basketball star in person, calling Clark “impressive.”

“She looks you in the eye and goes on and on with her answers, that’s something pro-athletes never do,” she said.

The viewership numbers don’t lie. Neither do the paid attendance numbers at team arenas. When Clark is healthy and part of the active roster, home or away, it usually means a sellout and TV viewership is well above average.

This season, Clark has experienced two separate injuries and has missed nearly eight games due to them. Her on-the-court absence, due to injury, has yielded low ticket sales and drastically reduced ratings.

News reports state deals with Nike, Gatorade, Wilson and other major companies, earn Clark over $3.5 million annually from endorsements alone, and her 2024 WNBA salary was only 1% of her total 2024 earnings. Clark said remaining humble and respecting her fans always need to be a priority regardless of the success.

