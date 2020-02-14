Wine of the Week: Last-minute wines for Valentine’s Day

Maybe you've been too preoccupied to plan something romantic. No need to panic, wine expert Scott Greenberg recommends these last-minute wines that are sure to wow.

So, you’re on your way home from work when it hits you: It’s Valentine’s Day!

Maybe you’ve been preoccupied with a big project at work. Maybe you’ve been busy running your children hither and yon. Maybe it just sneaked up on you.

Whatever the circumstance, you’d like to find something for that special someone in your romantic life to show them you remembered them on this day dedicated to love.

Here are some recommendations for a special wine to share with the special person in your life this Valentine’s Day. These picks are sure to enhance romance without breaking the bank or the mood.

Be it rosé Champagne, the wonderful fizzy stuff found only in the French region’s namesake, or an equally-interesting sparkling rosé wine from another part of the world, no other wine declares, with such authority and passion, “Let’s celebrate!” more loudly than the distinctive pop of the cork of a bottle of pink bubbly.

I’m counting on the Nonvintage La Crema Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine from the Russian River Valley to ignite a little romance.

The blend of 73% pinot noir and 27% chardonnay equals 100% romance. Aromas of summer raspberries and cherries are highlighted on the aromatic bouquet, while flavors of tangerine, red plum and raspberry dance on the palate. The bright, delightfully fresh acidity on the finish makes it an excellent companion with chocolate covered strawberries. $45

Every time I buy my pragmatic wife flowers, she just complains that they are going to die. However, the one type of flowers she likes comes in a bottle: the 2017 Flowers Vineyard & Winery Sonoma Coast Chardonnay from California.

For about the same price as a dozen roses, you get a bouquet that sports beautiful aromas of citrus, peach and apricot that blend right in with a layered mouthfeel of white peach, nectarines and honeysuckle. The buttery notes of marmalade, toasty brioche and spice provide an elegant finish. $45

What better wine to celebrate a day devoted to love than with a wine that has love in the name?

I love 2018 Loveblock Pinot Noir from the Central Otago region in New Zealand.

Owners Erica and Kim Crawford go to great lengths to conceal their last name, because they do not want to create any confusion with the famous namesake brand they sold several years ago.

But you won’t be mistaken when you taste this pretty pinot noir, whose grapes come the Crawford’s Someone’s Darling vineyard in Central Otago.

The wine has an intriguing nose of dark plum and black cherry. Distinctive flavors of ripe blueberry, orange peel and baking spices glide over the front of the tongue, while hints of forest floor and mushrooms sneak in on the back of the palate. The beautifully balanced wine finishes with a touch of ripe raspberry and dark plum. $27

