WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers speech to joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump, for the first time of his second term, will give a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
While it’s not a State of the Union address — that comes next year, after he’s been on the job for longer — there’s no distinguishable difference for anyone watching at home.
There’s plenty to watch for during these increasingly rowdy affairs. Trump’s remarks are set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. — watch it live above on Tuesday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
