White House press staffer Karine Jean-Pierre tests positive for COVID-19

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Europe with President Joe Biden.

Jean-Pierre was with the president after Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance,” she said. “I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency.”

Jean-Pierre said that her symptoms remained mild and that she will work from home in alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols.

She expects to return to in-person work after a five-day isolation period and negative test.