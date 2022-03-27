RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | Live updates | How to help
Home » White House » White House press staffer…

White House press staffer Karine Jean-Pierre tests positive for COVID-19

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 27, 2022, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Europe with President Joe Biden.

Jean-Pierre was with the president after Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance,” she said. “I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency.”

Jean-Pierre said that her symptoms remained mild and that she will work from home in alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols.

She expects to return to in-person work after a five-day isolation period and negative test.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up