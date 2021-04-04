Virtual Easter egg hunt is on tap at the White House

The White House is offering kids a virtual egg hunt to celebrate Easter this year.

The White House is offering kids a virtual egg hunt to celebrate Easter this year.

On the White House Historical Association’s website, you’ll find that the White House 360 Tour has been transformed to celebrate the history of the White House Easter Egg Roll — which was canceled in person this year as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

While making your way through rooms of the Executive Mansion, you can click on the pink dots to learn about the history of the Easter Egg Roll, the White House and the people who have lived there.

You can complete a worksheet with correct answers from each fun fact on the tour to submit for a chance to win a raffle prize: a set of commemorative official 2021 White House Easter eggs. They are wooden eggs made in Maine.

President Biden’s cautious benchmark of hosting small gatherings by July 4 comes well after the Easter holiday, so for a second year in a row, there will be no in-person egg roll.

If you’ve ever attended the White House Easter Egg Roll, then you’d know the event normally draws around 30,000 visitors and is held the day after Easter.

But the commemorative eggs that go to children at the event — a tradition that dates back to 1878 — is still alive.

This year’s colorful eggs — which this year feature a bunny wearing a mask on one side and the signatures of the president and first lady on the other side — are blue, green, pink and purple.

There’s also a golden egg featuring the two Biden dogs, Champ and Major, and are the highly collectible Easter eggs designed by First Lady Jill Biden.

The White House says thousands of the eggs are being donated to vaccination sites, community health centers and hospitals. They will also be for sale.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this report.