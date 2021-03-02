CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Neera Tanden removes herself from consideration as budget chief

CBS News

March 2, 2021, 7:45 PM

Neera Tanden, President Biden’s choice to lead the powerful Office of Budget and Management, has removed herself from consideration as the nominee, the White House said Tuesday.

Tanden sent a letter to Mr. Biden explaining her decision.

Tanden’s confirmation appeared doomed when moderate Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he wouldn’t support her nomination, as did several moderate Republicans. GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said earlier Tuesday she hadn’t yet decided if she would support Tanden, but Tanden’s letter suggested there was no path forward.

“Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” Tanden said in the letter.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Neera Tanden

