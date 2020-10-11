CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Mother and son write a book of ABCs about the White House

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

October 11, 2020, 3:26 PM

A mother-and-son duo have teamed up to write a children’s book about the White House.

Arioth Smirne, of the White House Historical Association, and her 5-year-old son, Rocco, wrote the book “A White House Alphabet,” which uses the ABCs for different White House terms to educate children on the history of the residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Kids get to learn about the White House’s Blue, Green and Yellow rooms, how first ladies help the administration and what the Marine One helicopter is used for.

The book was an effort to provide teachers and parents educational resources that help to illustrate the history of the White House and its former presidents. The duo also read the book aloud on Youtube.

The proceeds go to the nonprofit, nonpartisan White House Historical Association.

Their mission is to enhance the public’s understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the White House.

