WATCH: White House Christmas tree delivery

By Ginger Whitaker November 19, 2018 10:51 am 11/19/2018 10:51am
WASHINGTON – A 19 ½-foot-tall Fraser fir has made its way from North Carolina to D.C., and was presented at the White House early Monday afternoon.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were on hand as the tree was delivered by farmer Larry Smith, of Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm.

The livestream has ended, but you can watch it again below.

