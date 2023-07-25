Flood advisories for eastern Va. into the morning as steamy weather continues

Summer storms are rolling through the D.C. area, bringing the threat of damaging winds and large hail. Here's what you need to know.

This week’s temperatures have the possibility to reach 100 degrees in the D.C. area and the rain isn’t letting up either.

Summer storms are rolling through the D.C. area, bringing the threat of damaging winds and large hail. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather advisories

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Parts of Prince George’s County until 8:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: D.C. and parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia until 10 p.m.

Flood Watch: D.C. and parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia until 10 p.m.

Damaging winds had the chance to knock down some trees and large branches, the National Weather Service said.

“Watch out for the possibility of 60-mph winds and hail,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Ground stops were also in place at Dulles International, BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports until 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

NWS said storms that developed could produce strong winds of 70 mph and isolated bouts of ping-pong size hail.

The weather service said flash flooding is possible near rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas. If you encounter inundated roadways, remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Flood advisories in place for eastern Virginia in Newport News ended around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

An oddly shaped storm cloud also drew attention as it formed over D.C. and the Capitol dome at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. It was technically a mid-level funnel cloud, which are common near developing storms.

On the heels of the stormy, humid Tuesday is a Hot Weather Emergency that will last from Wednesday to Sunday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the emergency on Tuesday at noon and announced that cooling centers will be open throughout the District.

Bowser’s office recommends taking heat safety precautions, including staying indoors when possible, checking on vulnerable neighbors, drinking plenty of hydrating fluids and keeping pets indoors after the early morning hours.

Wednesday will be hot and mostly sunny once the morning rain dissipates.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat Index: 95-99.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Winds South 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s. Heat Index: 100-105.

Current conditions



Power outages

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.