Another round of severe weather is expected for the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon, after Tuesday’s storms brought heavy rain and at least one tornado.

A flood watch will be in effect for the D.C. area from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The temperature heated up quickly on Wednesday, said Storm Team4’s Mike Stinneford, and that increases the chance for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front stalls across the region. The cold front will remain stalled through Friday night.

Wind damage, he said, will be the main threat, in addition to the flooding.

“A stronger cold front will push through on Saturday, and we will finally get a break from the rain and the humidity on Sunday,” Stinneford said.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy. Scattered thunderstorms – some potentially severe – form in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Muggy, with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.