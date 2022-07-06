RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » Washington, DC Weather » More storms expected Wednesday;…

More storms expected Wednesday; flood watch in effect for DC area

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 1:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Another round of severe weather is expected for the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon, after Tuesday’s storms brought heavy rain and at least one tornado.

A flood watch will be in effect for the D.C. area from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The temperature heated up quickly on Wednesday, said Storm Team4’s Mike Stinneford, and that increases the chance for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front stalls across the region. The cold front will remain stalled through Friday night.

Wind damage, he said, will be the main threat, in addition to the flooding.

“A stronger cold front will push through on Saturday, and we will finally get a break from the rain and the humidity on Sunday,” Stinneford said.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy. Scattered thunderstorms – some potentially severe – form in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Muggy, with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up