Damages reported in Md. as National Weather Service investigate suspected tornadic activity

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 1:11 AM

Neighbors in Bowie, Maryland, gather around a fallen tree after a storm Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
The National Weather Service is investigating a suspected tornado in Bowie, Maryland.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
A Bowie, Maryland, neighborhood surveys the damage following a storm on July 5, 2022.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
(1/3)

The skies opened up Tuesday as storms rolled through the D.C. area in the afternoon, causing damages from heavy rain, strong winds and suspected tornadoes. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service said that it is investigating tornadic activities in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. Several tornado warnings were issued during the storm in several Maryland counties.

There is visual evidence showing telltale signs of tornado damage in Bowie, a National Weather Service spokesman said. An investigation will confirm whether a tornado did touch down in the area.

In Shady Side, the spokesman said there was visual evidence of tornadic activity, and again, an investigation will be conducted on whether there was a tornado that passed by.

The storms moved out of the region by 8 p.m. Tuesday, but not before causing some damage to houses in the area.

Trishia Martinez was at home when a tree fell on her house.

It sounded like a “train out of nowhere,” and she said the tree almost hit her and her brother.

Martinez said that she could see the tree from inside the house, and it took out walls. The roof in that part of her house was also completely caved in and the fence was destroyed.

After a storm passed through one Bowie neighborhood, downing tree limbs and power lines, neighbors were pitching in with chain saws trying to clear a large tree and debris at Sara and Shield lanes.

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams said damage assessment teams are checking several neighborhoods. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the county’s emergency management team has responded to downed trees and utility damages in two Bowie neighborhoods.

Forecast

On Wednesday, expect highs in the upper 90s in the afternoon, Miller said, along with another chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday and Friday could also see more storms rolling in as well, Miller said.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Rick Massimo, Valerie Bonk and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

