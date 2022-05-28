Rain Saturday but not a washout for Memorial Day weekend in DC area

Some sprinkles will damper Saturday morning and the afternoon could bring an isolated storm but Memorial Day weekend's weather won't be a total wash in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know for your weekend.

Some sprinkles damper Saturday morning and the afternoon could bring an isolated storm but Memorial Day weekend’s weather won’t be a total wash in the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know for your weekend.

Showers diminish in the morning with patchy fog early.

The risk for a shower or storm returns Saturday afternoon.

Sunday and Monday are sunny, dry and hot.

Phone alarms were blaring throughout the day Friday to alert area residents of thunderstorm and tornado warnings. But the weekend is expected to be quieter with the severe weather threat obsolete.

Saturday starts off foggy and cloudy but rain showers will eventually give way for sunshine. In the morning, low temperatures are in the upper 50s in the suburbs and the mid-60s in D.C.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday afternoon. The highest chance of rain is North and West of D.C.

“There is an upper-atmospheric disturbance that will swing through the area, bringing a risk of a shower or thunderstorm- but not a wash as the bulk of the day is dry,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

Besides that, Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with a breeze. Highs will rise to the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Sunday is the start of a sunshine and warming trend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with low humidity — perfect for Memorial Day parades, pool-time and picnics.

The humidity returns for Memorial Day. Monday will be hot: Highs are around 90 and the humidity shoves the feels-like temperature up a couple of degrees.

“Remember those heat safety tips: slow down, hydrate with plenty of water, dress in light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, take frequent breaks if you will be outside, and check on the pets and elderly to ensure everyone is staying cool,” Prinzivalli said.

Tuesday will be cloudy and hotter with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like 100 degrees.

Friday storms leave behind damage from downed trees

Strong storms in the early afternoon on Friday put a tornado watch in effect for the WTOP listening area. More serious tornado warnings also popped up in the early afternoon. It’s not known yet whether any tornadoes actually touched down, but there’s been some damage in the area.

Pete Piringer, of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, documented the damage to several houses off Queen Elizabeth Drive in Olney. He said “I’m not a meteorologist,” but he said it looked like a tornado or a microburst to him, and he might be right: WTOP’s Liz Anderson reported that the National Weather Service is aware of the damage in Olney, and plans are to send a team to the area to investigate.

An Olney family was making early dinner preparations when they heard the tornado warning and headed to the basement. Stephanie Kirshon said she heard a loud noise and felt shaking. When she and her family went back upstairs, they found damage to their home from a fallen tree.

Other reports of downed trees:

Also in Montgomery County, in the area of Forest Glen Road and Dameron Drive.

In Fairfax County at Red Maple Lane and Glade Drive; on South Lakes Drive between Pinecrest Road and Reston Parkway, and into a house in Chantilly;

Along Route 210 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, near Palmer and Livingston roads;

Trees down on Huntingtown Road and Ward Road in Calvert County, Maryland;

There were more than 100 delays and cancellations at the region’s airports, and travelers were urged to contact their airlines before heading out Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Midafternoon showers. Steady breeze. Highs in upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not too humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Memorial Day/Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot, more humid. Light breeze. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Liz Anderson contributed to this report.