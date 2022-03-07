Warm temperatures and Wind Advisory for DC area

Monday's weather could bring wind gusts around 50 mph, thunderstorms and record-breaking temperatures to the D.C. area.

Grab a raincoat and break out those spring clothes, but be ready to keep a hand on your hat: Monday’s weather could bring wind gusts around 50 mph, thunderstorms and record-breaking temperatures to the D.C. area.

Here’s the latest:

The D.C. area is under a Wind Advisory from Monday morning until early Tuesday.

Record high temperatures have been set at the three D.C.-area airports as of 1 p.m.

Thunderstorms later in the day are likely.

The National Weather Service’s Wind Advisory starts at 11 a.m. Monday and ends at 1 a.m. Tuesday. The agency said gusts will frequently reach 45 mph.

Local officials, including D.C. Fire and EMS, are warning residents to secure loose objects outdoors and to treat downed wires like they’re live.

Outside of wind, NBC4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said the forecast is calling for rain and possibly afternoon thunderstorms. The rain is expected to arrive between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and storms could be severe.

It’s also going to be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The National Weather Service said record highs have been set at all three D.C.-area airports as of Monday afternoon.

As of just after 1 PM, record highs have been set @Reagan_Airport, @BWI_Airport and @Dulles_Airport, with temperatures of 78, 77 and 77 respectively breaking records of 77 (1961), 76 (1974) and 76 (1974) respectively. — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 7, 2022

Stinneford said Dulles International and BWI airports set high record temperatures of 78 on Sunday. Reagan National Airport hit the same high but it fell three degrees below its record.

FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. Rain, some thunder. Frequent gusts 35 to 45 mph. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs mid-40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold and wet. Rainy morning and afternoon showers. Highs low to mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Occasional showers. Highs mid-40s to lower 50s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS