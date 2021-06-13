Showers, scattered thunderstorms expected Sunday night

Thunderstorms armed with damaging winds could affect pockets of the D.C. area throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

The first group of thunderstorms from earlier today that weakened into a line of showers as it moved through our area is all but finished.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matthew Ritter said a few showers will move through the far southwest suburbs and north central Virginia early Sunday evening. A few scattered stronger thunderstorms coming from western Maryland and western Pennsylvania could move back into the area through mid-evening.

No other severe weather is expected in any other areas this evening or tonight.

It will be a mostly cloudy, muggy and uncomfortable night, Ritter said, with patchy fog in the areas that got heavier storms during the day.

Monday’s weather consists of some sunshine, but increasing clouds and possible storms expected.

Forecast

Sunday night: A few light showers in the southwest suburbs and a few scattered thunderstorms in the northwest suburbs. Otherwise mostly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Lows: upper 60s to upper 70s

Monday: Partly sunny early. Very warm and humid. PM thunderstorms, some strong.

Highs: mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower. Breezy and warm but turning much less humid.

Highs: low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm but pleasant and comfortable.

Highs: upper 70s to low 80s.

Radar