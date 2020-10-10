Tropical Storm Delta remains to deliver rain to DC region

Remnants of the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Delta are forecast to bring 1 to 2.5 inches of rain to the D.C. area on Sunday and Monday.
Before Delta hit the Gulf Coast on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane, it was predicted to deliver anywhere up to 3 inches of rain to parts of the D.C. region this weekend.
While Sunday is expected to bring rain, Saturday morning will see some sunshine before skies become cloudy later in the day. Isolated showers and sprinkles are possible, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain as the moves ahead. Nighttime rain is expected to continue into Monday morning.
The National Hurricane Center said in its Saturday morning update that the storm’s maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph.
That’s down significantly from when the storm came ashore with top winds of 100 mph.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Forecast:
Saturday: Some morning sunshine gives way to clouds and later in the day. Isolated showers and sprinkles are possible. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday: Rain chances increase throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and not as warm. Evening rain likely. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Monday: Rain in the morning. Cloudy and cool. High temperatures in the mid 60s to 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Current conditions:
PHOTOS: Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Friday evening. (NOAA via AP)
AP
Storm chaser Shaun Piegdon walks down a pier over Lake Arthur as Hurricane Delta’s outer bands move into Louisiana, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare Friday as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking the same area of the state that was badly battered by a deadly hurricane six weeks ago. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)
AP/Chris Granger
Members of the Louisiana National Guard prepare beds in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP/Gerald Herbert
ADDS CITY – Danielle Fontenot runs to a relative’s home in the rain with her son Hunter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP/Gerald Herbert
Savannah LeFleur kisses, Deuce, a dog she found wandering during Hurricane Laura several weeks ago in Bell City, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The two huddle in her car port as rain from Hurricane Delta moves into the state. Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare Friday as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking the same area of the state that was badly battered by a deadly hurricane six weeks ago. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)
AP/Chris Granger
Jim Fontenot carries possessions into his brother’s home, to which his family temporarily relocated to ride out Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall later in the day, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP/Gerald Herbert
Earnst Jack moves through his home that was hit by Hurricane Laura ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP/Gerald Herbert
Standing in front of his house covered in a blue tarp from Hurricane Laura damage, Joshua Espree, 30, plans on staying in Lake Charles, La., and helping his family as Hurricane Delta approaches the area on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP)
AP/PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER
Earnst Jack, whose home was severely damaged from Hurricane Laura, sits in his front doorway as he waits for the arrival of Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall later in the day in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Debris from Hurricane Laura is piled near the street. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP/Gerald Herbert
