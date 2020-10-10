Tropical Storm Delta remains to deliver rain to DC region

Remnants of the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Delta are forecast to bring 1 to 2.5 inches of rain to the D.C. area on Sunday and Monday.

Before Delta hit the Gulf Coast on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane, it was predicted to deliver anywhere up to 3 inches of rain to parts of the D.C. region this weekend.

While Sunday is expected to bring rain, Saturday morning will see some sunshine before skies become cloudy later in the day. Isolated showers and sprinkles are possible, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain as the moves ahead. Nighttime rain is expected to continue into Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said in its Saturday morning update that the storm’s maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph.

That’s down significantly from when the storm came ashore with top winds of 100 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Forecast:

Saturday: Some morning sunshine gives way to clouds and later in the day. Isolated showers and sprinkles are possible. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Rain chances increase throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and not as warm. Evening rain likely. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Rain in the morning. Cloudy and cool. High temperatures in the mid 60s to 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

