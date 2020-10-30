ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
After rain from Zeta clears, DC region to experience cool temperatures this weekend

Scott Gelman

October 30, 2020, 12:03 AM

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will bring scattered showers to the D.C. region Friday morning, before temperatures dip this weekend.

Temperatures Friday will be chilly, with highs in the low to mid 50s, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Once the early showers subside, it will be cloudy, chilly and breezy, Draper said.

The D.C. region received between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain Thursday.

Saturday will bring cooler temperatures, with the National Weather Service issuing a frost advisory from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Temperatures in the suburbs will be in the 30s, with D.C. expected to see figures in the 40s, Draper said.

The chance for some rain returns Sunday, and a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning will result in Monday morning wind chills in the 20s.

Forecast:

  • Friday: Scattered showers, especially earlier in the day. Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy.  Highs: low to mid 50s.
  • Saturday: Sunny and chilly. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny and becoming breezy. Showers possible later in the day. Highs: around 60.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs: mid 40s to low 50s

Current weather:

