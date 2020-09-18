CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci on WTOP | Anne Arundel Co. steps up aid for tenants | Latest coronavirus test results
Fall-like weather arrives as remnants of Tropical Depression Sally move through DC area

Abigail Constantino

September 18, 2020, 12:54 AM

It might be time to dust off that light jacket, as the remains of Tropical Depression Sally move through the D.C. area, bringing in a cold front.

The rain that soaked south of Interstate 66 in Virginia and areas of Maryland along Interstate 95 Thursday night is expected to taper off Friday as the front moves in.

A slow moving cold front will push through the area Friday, setting off some early morning showers, mainly over the southern suburbs, Storm Team4 Mike Stinneford said.

The weekend will be dry and cool.

“Temperatures will fall fairly quickly Friday evening with strong Canadian high pressure building in for the weekend,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

It will stay cool Monday, preparing the area for the fall equinox at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Forecast

  • Friday: Showers near D.C. and moderate rain in the far southern suburbs and Southern Maryland in the morning, ending during the early afternoon. Otherwise cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and much less humid. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. Still unseasonably cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Radar

